Look of the Day
May 8, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, literally, embodied the Met Gala theme "Heaven Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" while wearing a cross-embellished Balmain gown, Jimmy Choo Cosma clutch, and Jimmy Choo Max sandals.
May 8, 2018
2. Rihanna
Rihanna owns the met every single year. And the 2018 co-host showed out wearing Maison Margiela, Christian Louboutin, and Judith Leiber.
May 8, 2018
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively stole the show in a divine Versace gown equipped with a sparkling headpiece.
May 8, 2018
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth left us speechless while wearing an angelic Oscar de la Renta gown with a pearl-trimmed veil.
May 8, 2018
5. Kim Kardashian
And Kim Kardashian took us back in time, wearing a metal mesh gown by Versace. Zoom in on that '90s-inspired French manicure.
