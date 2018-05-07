Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 7, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Forget about the predictable LBD, Amal Clooney proved that a black romper looks just as chic as she celebrated her husband George Clooney's birthday in an elegant one-piece cinched with a gold belt and paired with beige Jimmy Choo heels ($895; net-a-porter.com).
May 7, 2018
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez delivered serious workwear inspiration in a green pencil skirt styled with a velvet blouse and pointed-toe pumps.
May 7, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski rocked a silky, red set with white sneakers and a green belt bag by The Kooples ($365; thekooples.com).
May 7, 2018
4. Rihanna
Rihanna stepped out for the celebration of the Gucci Wooster/opening of Gucci’s new SoHo store. And we love how she mixed fun pieces from Gucci's Fall 2018 collection with her new Savage x Fenty lingerie.
May 7, 2018
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is back on her street-style game. This time, she wowed in a Y/Project look ($735; farfetch.com) paired with purple Francesco Russo heels.
