Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 4, 2018
1. Zendaya
Zendaya completely knocked our stylish socks off while wearing a Dice Kayek dress from the Fall 2014 collection. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. drop earrings, a black headband, and polka-dot (the spring trend that matches everything) pumps by Christian Louboutin ($945; nordstrom.com) finished off her winning outfit.
May 4, 2018
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's flawless fashion parade continued with a checkered Bottega Veneta dress, clear Christian Louboutin kitten heels (shop a similar style here), and coordinating sunglasses.
May 4, 2018
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland did not hold back with her latest outfit. Here, she's rocking a Solace London bodysuit ($344; farfetch.com) paired with a leather mini skirt and lace-up heels.
May 4, 2018
4. Elle Fanning
Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw Elle Fanning wearing this romantic Giambattista Valli couture gown at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers celebration.
May 4, 2018
5. Kristen Stewart
We love how Kristen Stewart turned a blazer from the Chanel Fall 2018 collection into a dress at the Chanel Resort 2019 show.
