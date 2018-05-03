Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 3, 2018
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra nailed one of the season's trickiest trends while wearing a Dion Lee blazer with cutouts. Christian Louboutin pumps ($745; nordstrom.com) and a Stalvey bag ($11,500; modaoperandi.com) rounded out her winning look.
May 3, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
While promoting World of Dance, Jennifer Lopez showed off her figure in a ruched August Getty Atelier long-sleeve dress.
May 3, 2018
3. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan stunned in a belted Reem Acra dress and Giuseppe Zanotti perspex heels ($695; net-a-porter.com).
May 3, 2018
4. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber attended an Omega Tresor event wearing a Versace dress from the Spring 2018 collection with matching heels.
May 3, 2018
5. Ashley Blaine Featherson
For the season 2 screening of Netflix's Dear White People, actress Ashley Blaine Featherson wowed in head-to-toe red. How hot is that patent leather skirt?
