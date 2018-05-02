Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Every woman should invest in a leopard piece. Here, Jennifer Lopez gave the LLD (little leopard dress) by Sergio Hudson a spin with Christian Louboutin pumps and a black clutch.
May 2, 2018
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union took a risk, wearing a Marc Jacobs look straight off of the Fall/Winter 2018 runway. And it worked!
May 2, 2018
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker knows the power of a statement shoe. At the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala, the multi-talented star elevated a black lace dress with hot pink pumps.
May 2, 2018
4. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan showed a hint of skin with a sheer striped top by Cinq a Sept tucked into a leather ruched skirt by Tanya Taylor. Olgana Paris sandals with green jewels and a chic headband topped off her sultry outfit.
May 2, 2018
5. Busy Philipps
For the Communities in Schools Annual Celebration, Busy Philipps wowed in a Gimaba pink dress and white Jimmy Choo heels.
