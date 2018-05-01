Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2018
1. Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu stepped out wearing a coat draped over a lovely Valentino dress ($3,490; neimanmarcus.com) and carrying the Caroline bag by Tyler Ellis.
-
May 1, 2018
2. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore looked elegant in a Nina Ricci lace blouse ($1,315; farfetch.com) and skirt ($2,190; farfetch.com) paired with Calvin Klein heels.
-
May 1, 2018
3. Helen Mirren
At the 45th Chaplin Award Gala, Helen Mirren wowed in a floral print Valentino gown accessorized with a choker and sparkling earrings.
-
May 1, 2018
4. Anna Farris
For the premiere of Overboard, Anna Faris shined in a Jeffrey Dodd pink metallic gown.
-
May 1, 2018
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria turned up her maternity style by wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown to the Overboard movie premiere.
