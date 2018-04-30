Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 30, 2018
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel nailed spring dressing with an effortless Roland Mouret jumpsuit ($1,544; stylebop.com), and she anchored her lilac one-piece with black pumps.
April 30, 2018
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wowed in a bright pink Esteban Cortazar dress ($1006, farfetch.com), Alison Lou hoop earrings, and Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; net-a-porter.com).
April 30, 2018
3. Julianne Moore
During a discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival, Julianne Moore kept things polished with a yellow blouse tucked into a pair of paper bag waist pants. Peep the cool sneakers peaking from underneath the hem.
April 30, 2018
4. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish took her style game to the next level, wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress and Giuseppe Zanotti snake heels.
April 30, 2018
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba traveled in style with printed trousers, white jacket, matching sneakers, a wide-brim hat, and a colorful tote.
