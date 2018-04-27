Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2018
1. Blake Lively
The no-pants trend isn't going away. And Blake Lively took it to the next level with a Sonia Rykiel blazer, Aritzia button-up blouse, a Brackish bow tie, Christian Louboutin pumps, and Jacquie Aiche mini hoop earrings.
-
April 27, 2018
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union made heads turn in a pastel pink blazer ($1,995; matchesfashion.com) and trousers ($1,395; matchesfashion.com) by Gabriela Hearst.
-
April 27, 2018
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez left us speechless while wearing a metallic David Koma mini dress at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
-
April 27, 2018
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo gave us a lesson in mixing colors with a chic teal set paired with a ginger blouse, burgundy flats, and a purple bag.
-
April 27, 2018
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra showed off her spring spirit with a pink and yellow Prabal Gurung look, a miniature Stalvey bag, and clear Gianvito Rossi heels.
April 27, 20181 of 5
Blake Lively
The no-pants trend isn't going away. And Blake Lively took it to the next level with a Sonia Rykiel blazer, Aritzia button-up blouse, a Brackish bow tie, Christian Louboutin pumps, and Jacquie Aiche mini hoop earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM