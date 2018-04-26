Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2018
1. Kourtney Kardashian
For an outing in Calabasas, Kourtney Kardashian paired a silky cropped blouse with matching wide-leg trousers. Beige heels completed her effortlessly chic outfit.
-
April 26, 2018
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra proved that red is the color of the season, throwing a scarlet coat over her ruby Alejandra Alonso Rojas kimono shirt and pants.
-
April 26, 2018
3. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez loves animal print. Here, she made an all-black outfit pop with a leopard print coat.
-
April 26, 2018
4. Hailee Steinfeld
During CinemaCon, Hailee Steinfeld rocked a cool Alexandre Vauthier suit featuring long shorts with over-the-knee boots.
-
April 26, 2018
5. Angela Bassett
At CinemaCon, Angela Basset put a sultry twist on a Dzojchen brocade suit by styling it with a black bustier and Le Silla heels.
