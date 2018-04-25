Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shut down the Time 100 Gala's red carpet in a Zuhair Murad gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and a Judith Leiber clutch ($1,895; neimanmarcus.com).
-
April 25, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
During a memorial service, Meghan Markle wore a double-breasted Smythe coat paired with a floppy hat, black Sarah Flint pumps ($395; sarahflint.com), and a Gucci Dionysus clutch ($1,390; nordstrom.com).
-
April 25, 2018
3. Beyoncé
Beyoncé rocked a micro-mini Dundas dress for the brand's store opening in Los Angeles with studded sandals.
-
April 25, 2018
4. Anna Hathaway
Anne Hathaway wowed in an embellished Bottega Veneta dress styled with Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toe pumps.
-
April 25, 2018
5. Olivia Culpo
While promoting her partnership with Timex, Olivia Culpo stunned in a white ruched dress by Eloshi, coordinating Gianvito Rossi mules ($675; barneys.com), and a sparkling Dior clutch.
