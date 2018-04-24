Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 24, 2018
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
During the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, Gwyneth Paltrow wowed in a sparkly Retrofête mini dress. And her barely-there Jimmy Choo heels made her legs look even longer.
April 24, 2018
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker took a simple pair of gray jeans and a black top to the next level with a shimmering belt and crystal-embellished heels from her collaboration with Gilt.
April 24, 2018
3. Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira wowed at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in a red Zuhair Murad gown and Jimmy Choo sandals.
April 24, 2018
4. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle loves her wrap dresses. Here, she went with a Hugo Boss design, beige Manolo Blahnik BB pumps ($625; nordstrom.com), and a coordinating clutch.
April 24, 2018
5. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning brightened things up with a cherry print dress, red sunglasses, black sandals, and a Prada bag.
