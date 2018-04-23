Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle loves her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps ($625; nordstrom.com). This time, she wore the cobalt pair with a Stella McCartney cape dress (shop a similar style here) and carried a Naeem Khan zodiac clutch ($3,390; modaoperandi.com).
-
April 23, 2018
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
At the Tribeca Film Festival, Chloë Grace Moretz rocked a puff-sleeve blouse, silvery vest, and black trousers all from Louis Vuitton. Cool combat boots solidified her winning outfit.
-
April 23, 2018
3. Zendaya
Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach served up another perfect look. This time, the actress stunned in an abstract-print Akris gown ($3,990; modaoperandi.com).
-
April 23, 2018
4. Lucy Hale
For Beautycon, Lucy Hale stepped out wearing a suede Diane von Furstenberg dress paired with Stella Luna heels.
-
April 23, 2018
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid gave a casual pair of jeans a chic makeover by pairing them with a Chanel tank top and a coordinating belt bag.
