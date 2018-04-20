Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 20, 2018
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington celebrated the finale of Scandal in a jaw-dropping sparkly top paired with white pants. Zoom in on those gorgeous Giuseppe Zannoti heels ($795; net-a-porter.com).
2. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen mastered the spring suit with a crisp white design by Dior. The minimalist look was finished off with black sandals.
3. Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer chose a pretty Carolina Herrera dress for the season two premiere of The Handmaid's Tale.
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a cozy velvet dress and gold sandals at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Blue Night.
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio kept things casual, wearing blue jeans, a white blouse, Gucci belt ($450; net-a-porter.com), and Golden Goose Deluxe Bran sneakers ($495; matchesfashion.com)
