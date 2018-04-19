Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 19, 2018
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker made a blue polka-dot dress stand out by adding perfect accessories—like an embellished buckle belt and on-trend white pumps.
April 19, 2018
2. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron rocked a butterfly Dior dress during the premiere of Tully in Los Angeles.
April 19, 2018
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi showed us how to make a pair of relaxed jeans look cooler than ever. All you need is a jacket with a fun print—like This Tory Burch design ($348; toryburch.com)—and chunky white sandals.
April 19, 2018
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow grabbed a chic jumpsuit by Retrofête for the opening of Head Over Heels.
April 19, 2018
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss brightened things up in a white dress paired with green heels.
