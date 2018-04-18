Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out in an Altuzarra dress ($1,995; net-a-porter.com), which can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. She finished off her outfit with a Camilla and Marc blazer ($544; camillaandmarc.com), a sold-out Oroton bag, and Tamara Mellon pumps ($475; orchardmile.com).
-
April 18, 2018
2. Michelle Williams
At the I Feel Pretty premiere, Williams hit the red carpet in a black Louis Vuitton gown. Can we take a moment to appreciate the beauty of its simplicity?
-
April 18, 2018
3. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton stunned in a dainty Oscar de la Renta dress covered in hand-sketched flowers. White pumps and a beige bag completed her look.
-
April 18, 2018
4. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima made us excited to whip out our leather jackets as she hit the streets rocking a shearling-lined option with ripped jeans and red pumps.
-
April 18, 2018
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo kept warm on a chilly spring day in a printed jacket and added an unexpected touch with plaid yellow pants.
April 18, 20181 of 5
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out in an Altuzarra dress ($1,995; net-a-porter.com), which can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. She finished off her outfit with a Camilla and Marc blazer ($544; camillaandmarc.com), a sold-out Oroton bag, and Tamara Mellon pumps ($475; orchardmile.com).
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM