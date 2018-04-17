Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 17, 2018
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham knows the power of a statement shoe. Here, she paired a lilac pump ($765; net-a-porter.com) with an all-white outfit to create a winning look.
-
April 17, 2018
2. Viola Davis
Viola Davis radiated while wearing a hot pink dress by Pamella Roland paired with silver accessories.
-
April 17, 2018
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt stunned in a black and red floral print dress embellished with sequins.
-
April 17, 2018
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon wowed in a floral Draper James dress ($425; draperjames.com).
-
April 17, 2018
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria showed off her growing belly in a sheer lace gown by Le Lis Blanc styled with sky-high heels.
