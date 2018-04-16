Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2018
1. Carrie Underwood
At the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood delivered a major dose of glam while wearing a sheer dress with floral applique and sparkly bracelets.
April 16, 2018
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney kept things classy in a pretty white skirt set, but the highlight of her outfit are those Jimmy Choo x Off White flower pumps ($1085; jimmychoo.com).
April 16, 2018
3. Rihanna
Rihanna shut down Instagram (and Coachella) in a Y/Project dress fresh off the runway and Ugg boots from the brand's collaboration.
April 16, 2018
4. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin showed off her cool-girl style in Levi's jeans and chunky boots. A lace bustier added a sultry twist to her festival outfit.
April 16, 2018
5. Shay Mitchell
For Revolve Festival, Shay Mitchell rocked an off-the-shoulder crop top with GRLFRND Denim white shorts ($148; revolve.com) and black boots.
