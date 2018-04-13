Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 13, 2018
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkoski showed us a chic and easy way to master wearing a full-on print outfit. Just grab a cute jumpsuit—like Ratajkowski's plaid LPA number ($198; revolve.com). And don't forget white heels, similar to the model's Alenxadre Briman sandals ($595; nordstrom.com). They make everything look cooler.
-
April 13, 2018
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stepped out looking rocker chic with a pair of faded, frayed-hemmed jeans paired with a silvery top, leather-trimmed jacket, and leather pointed-toe booties.
-
April 13, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham turned a Reebok T-shirt from her curated line into a chic piece by rolling those sleeves and styling it with red-trimmed leather pants.
-
April 13, 2018
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry rocked an Adeam blazer dress with green sandals for the Glaad Media Awards.
-
April 13, 2018
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo looked ready for festival season in a Dior dress, hat, and shoes.
