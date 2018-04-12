Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 12, 2018
1. Selena Gomez
A good dress-and-sneaker combo has been a constant go-to for Gomez over the last couple of months. But the singer decided to switch things up with a Miu Miu frock paired with silver mules, and we love it.
April 12, 2018
2. Amal ClooneyAmal Clooney makes going to work look so chic. Here, she paired classic plaid trousers with a black top and a matching jacket. But those two-toned heels were the highlight of her picture-perfect outfit.
April 12, 2018
3. Naomie HarrisNaomie Harris showed us that a shift dress doesn't have to be boring. Her design includes a mix of colorful fringe details, which were anchored by a pair of chocolate pumps.
April 12, 2018
4. Kiko MizuharaDuring Dior's Art of Color event, actress Kiko Mizuhara stunned in a red mini skirt paired with a sheer polka-dot blouse and a stripe bra. A beret, slingback heels, and a mini bag completed her cute outfit.
April 12, 2018
5. Olivia CulpoOlivia Culpo put together a chic airport outfit, which included a fluffy jacket, joggers, suede boots, and a baker boy hat.
April 12, 2018
6. Kerry Washington
The Scandal star chose a Delpozo colorblock gown for the Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner.
