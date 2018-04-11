Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2018
1. Kate Hudson
For the opening of a Harry Winston store in Hong Kong, Kate Hudson wowed in a Stella McCartney Dress with Harry Winston jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($650; farfetch.com).
April 11, 2018
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington spruced up a white skirt by adding a mint top, olive Johanna Ortiz jacket, coral heels, and Elie Saab sunglasses.
April 11, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski made a pair of polished trousers and a camel coat stand out by adding a bustier top.
April 11, 2018
4. Busy Philipps
During a celebration of Three Olives Rosé Vodka, Busy Philipps stunned in a pink velvet suit.
April 11, 2018
5. Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls rocked a crisp white blazer dress and added a splash of sparkle with crystal-embellished pink heels.
