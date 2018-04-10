Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2018
1. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union stepped out in a New York & Company dress with a trench coat. But the highlight of her outfit are those statement-making orange Tamara Mellon heels ($299; tamaramellon.com).
-
April 10, 2018
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney took her spring style to the next level by pairing a leopard print dress with a light blue coat by Ermanno Scervino. Black Givenchy pumps ($455; farfetch.com), a coordinating Dior bag, and oversized sunglasses added the perfect finishing touches.
-
April 10, 2018
3. Lily James
Lily James looked picture perfect while wearing a bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress with Jimmy Choo heels.
-
April 10, 2018
4. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attended the My Friend's Place 30th Anniversary Gala, wearing a sheer white blouse layered under a vest with a long tail. Black pants, strappy heels, and a sparkly touch rounded out her chic outfit.
-
April 10, 2018
5. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham stunned in Brian Atwood heels and a Rachel Pally dress ($238; neimanmarcus.com), which features figure-flattering ruffles and rouching.
