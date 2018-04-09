Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 9, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stepped out for date night while wearing a canary yellow Lanvin coat from the Fall 2018 collection. Over-the-knee Balmain boots (shop a similar color here), Celine drop earrings, and a Hunting Season clutch ($895; modaoperandi.com) completed her picture-perfect outfit.
-
April 9, 2018
2. Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen wowed in a green leather Alexandre Vauthier dress ($5,500; modaoperandi.com) for the London premiere of Avengers. How amazing are the larger-than-life shoulders?
-
April 9, 2018
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski rocked a soft yellow Jacquemus dress with a green mini bag and David Webb jewelry during the Daily Front Row's Awards.
-
April 9, 2018
4. Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard looked gorgeous wearing a Coach mini dress and carrying a bag from the same brand. Nicholas Kirkwood heels ($1,125;farfetch.com) and gold hoop earrings solidified her winning outfit.
-
April 9, 2018
5. Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis effortlessly pulled off a boxy Marc Jacobs suit with beige pumps and a chic, little clutch.
