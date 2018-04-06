Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2018
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth made a H&M dress from the upcoming Conscious Collection look cooler than ever by pairing it with a leather bag and Alexander McQueen combat boots ($1,995; net-a-porter.com, mytheresa.com, or farfetch.com).
April 6, 2018
2. Rihanna
Rihanna wowed in a leather Versace dress and Chopard jewelry. Can't forget to mention that Body Lava ($59; sephora.com), which is making her skin glow and just dropped today.
April 6, 2018
3. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn had fun in a sparkly mini dress, which was styled with blue suede over-the-knee boots.
April 6, 2018
4. Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson flaunted her tattoos while wearing a halter-neck top with wide-leg trousers, a black and white duster, and Jimmy Choo sandals ($795; farfetch.com).
April 6, 2018
5. Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge showed off her model-off-duty style by wearing ripped jeans with a studded belt, a polka-dot Saint Laurent top ($1,350; barneys.com), and coordinating tote ($2,550; neimanmarcus.com).
