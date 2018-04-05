Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 5, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Let Amal Clooney's professional style inspire your office wardrobe. Adding something as simple as a statement jacket—like Clooney's Diane Von Furstenberg trench ($998; matchesfashion.com)—will make work pants and blouses look ten times better. And don't forget the oversized sunglasses.
April 5, 2018
2. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris lit up the red carpet for the Rampage premiere in a shimmering Miu Miu dress. Zoom in on those emerald David Webb earrings.
April 5, 2018
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara showed off her figure in a black and white Michael Kors Collection dress. Her Chloe Gosselin heels ($290; farfetch.com) added a velvet touch to the sequin, palm-print dress.
April 5, 2018
4. Milla Jovovich
At the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince celebration, Mila Jovovich looked chic and ready to party in a feather-trimmed Prada dress ($2,390;farfetch.com) paired with beige pumps.
April 5, 2018
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez put together a stylish gym-ready outfit by pairing her black leggings with a Free People denim jacket ($198; freepeople.com), stripe top, white sneakers, and a Coach bag ($395; coach.com).
