Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 4, 2018
1. Lupita Nyong'o
For the celebration of celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger's book release, Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a strapless Prada dress. Silver Schutz shoes, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and a Marzook disco ball clutch ($3,138; farfetch.com) completed the outfit.
April 4, 2018
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney kept things business chic rocking a black top with a white midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead. Get into that green Michael Kors coat from the Fall 2018 collection, those cool pumps, and that Dior handbag.
April 4, 2018
3. Mindy Kaling
For the launch of Tory Burch's new fragrance, Mindy Kaling wowed in a floral mid-length dress with pleats. Her gold heels and Tory Burch clutch added the perfect finishing touches.
April 4, 2018
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger made heads turn in a Prabal Gurung ruffled black top paired with trousers and lace-up shoes.
April 4, 2018
5. Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Saunders made jaws hit the floor while wearing a La Bourjoisie gown during a gala.
