Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2018
1. Emily Blunt
Some might shy away from wearing pink and red together, but Emily Blunt proved that the colors make a chic duo, wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with strappy heels and a pink clutch.
April 3, 2018
2. Blake Lively
At the premiere of A Quiet Place, Blake Lively hit the red carpet rocking a leather and tweed Chanel dress styled with Ofira earrings and bangles and Balenciaga heels.
April 3, 2018
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi looked cuter than ever in a floral and polka-dot print Gucci dress.
April 3, 2018
4. Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock stepped out rocking a pinstripe blouse with red trousers, black high heels, and a Moschino bag.
April 3, 2018
5. Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton braved the chilly NYC streets wearing a blue swing coat paired over a Christian Dior number. Red boots finished off her pretty outfit.
