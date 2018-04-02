Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Who says black and brown can't go together? Kate Middleton proved that the two colors actually make a chic duo by pairing her black Catherine Walker coat with a brown Lock & Co hat. Beige Gianvito Rossi pumps finished off her Easter look.
-
April 2, 2018
2. Jennifer Lopez
On a chilly spring evening in West Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez wrapped up in a tan coat styled with matching sandals and a satchel.
-
April 2, 2018
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of her new makeup collection with Mario Dedivanovic while wearing a body-hugging Versace dress.
-
April 2, 2018
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez layered her favorite Free People sweater ($398; freepeople.com) over a floral dress and accessorized with a Coach bag ($395; coach.com) and white sneakers.
-
April 2, 2018
5. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner stunned in a black Givenchy dress ($3,290; neimanmarcus.com) with sheer sleeves and silk bows.
