Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2018
1. Amal Clooney
Forget all those rules about being too matchy matchy. Amal Clooney proved how chic wearing one color can be with a beige vintage Chanel suit, a Roger Vivier bag, and Jimmy Choo pumps ($595; net-a-porter.com).
-
March 30, 2018
2. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt made a camel coat pop by pairing it with a colorful floral dress by Prabal Gurung. Red sandals made the bright outfit even better.
-
March 30, 2018
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's slay has no chill. This time, she stunned in a turtleneck and Attico leopard coat trimmed with leather ($1,485; net-a-porter.com). A Gucci belt bag ($1,100; farfetch.com), suede boots, and square sunglasses completed her winning look.
-
March 30, 2018
4. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio turned a casual outing into a fashion moment by wearing a fringe sweater with cutouts, stripe trousers, Gucci sneakers with star patches ($730; matchesfashion.com), and a statement bag.
-
March 30, 2018
5. Alicia SilverstoneAlicia Silverstone looked effortlessly chic, rocking black denim with a white button-up blouse, black blazer, pointed-toe pumps, and a fold-over clutch.
March 30, 20181 of 5
Amal Clooney
Forget all those rules about being too matchy matchy. Amal Clooney proved how chic wearing one color can be with a beige vintage Chanel suit, a Roger Vivier bag, and Jimmy Choo pumps ($595; net-a-porter.com).
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM