Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 29, 2018
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stayed chic during a rainy day in tall, burgundy leather boots; a dress from her latest collection; and oversize sunglasses. A matching bag tops off the look.
March 29, 2018
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo looked amazing while wearing a mini denim dress ($148; revolve.com). Red boots can take any look to the next level. And you can't go wrong with a white belt bag, especially when it's Chanel.
March 29, 2018
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whitely knows the power of a good pair of leather pants. Here, she paired the trousers with a belted polka-dot top and suede booties.
March 29, 2018
4. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson made a classic black-and-white outfit pop by choosing statement accessories—like trendy mules, a fun bag, and hoop earrings.
March 29, 2018
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris, wearing a cropped Orseund Iris turtleneck and 3x1 frayed hem jeans ($195; net-a-porter.com).
