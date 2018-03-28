Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 28, 2018
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Every lady should invest in a good pair of leather pants. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chose a bright, red pair by Givenchy ($4,850; net-a-porter.com). And she finished her look with a gray top, cognac jacket, Fendi bag, and white boots.
March 28, 2018
2. Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff stepped out wearing a statement patchwork coat by Co ($2,850; barneys.com) and pinted-toe booties.
March 28, 2018
3. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum showed off her long legs in a red shorts, Giuseppe Zanotti G-Heel sandals ($895; orchardmile.com), and a matching blazer. Might as well keep the winning color going with coordinating nails and a matte lipstick.
March 28, 2018
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen wowed in a floral Zimmermann dress ($630; zimmermann.com) paired with a camel jacket and criss-cross sandals.
March 28, 2018
5. Bailee Madison
Bailee Madison looked gorgeous in a Milly denim dress ($695; neimanmarcus.com) with ruffles and black pumps.
