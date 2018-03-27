Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 27, 2018
1. Olivia Palermo
It's the second time we've spotted Olivia Palermo wearing her cozy Cara Mila vest ($3,882; farfetch.com), which is the perfect layering piece. During an outing in NYC, she paired it with a jacket, turtleneck, ripped jeans, and shiny combat boots.
March 27, 2018
2. Taraji P. Henson
While promoting Acrimony, Taraji P. Henson stunned in a bright red Adeam blouse, Gucci coat, black trousers, and sky-high Brian Atwood pumps.
March 27, 2018
3. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara made heads turn in a romantic floral Oscar de la Renta dress ($2,490; matchesfashion.com) paired with nude heels and a coordinating clutch.
March 27, 2018
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez took us back to the '90s with platform loafers and shiny hair clips styled with leggings and a graphic sweatshirt.
March 27, 2018
5. Rosie Huntington-Whitely
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley served up a polished yet cool look, wearing an Acne Studio blazer ($1,000; net-a-porter.com) with a white T-shirt, black trousers, a leather crossbody bag, and sock boots.
