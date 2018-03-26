Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2018
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi had fun wearing a polka-dot blouse and shorts by Rasario at the Kid's Choice Awards. Green heels and chunky gold jewelry completed her chic look.
-
March 26, 2018
2. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum showed off her long model legs in a mini dress with a black and white tulle trim and sheer pumps.
-
March 26, 2018
3. Rita Ora
Rita Ora made a fashion forward state at the March For Our Lives Rally, pairing her shirt with an orange suit and sneakers.
-
March 26, 2018
4. Zendaya
Zendaya chose a beige tulle dress and matching heels for the Kid's Choice Awards.
-
March 26, 2018
5. Storm Reid
Storm Reid looked extra chic at the Kid's Choice Awards in a striped pants suit, nude Malone Souliers sandals, and hoop earrings.
