Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2018
1. Blake Lively
At the Final Portrait premiere, Blake Lively tackled the unpredictable spring weather wearing a checkered Monse dress with an Oscar de la Renta coat. How gorgeous are those Christian Louboutin heels and that silver Chanel bag?
-
March 23, 2018
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stunned in a beige Victoria Beckham sweater, Greta Constantine skirt, Mackage coat, Jimmy Choo pumps ($650; net-a-porter.com), and a Charlotte Elizabeth purse.
-
March 23, 2018
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her cool-girl style wearing a vintage leather coat as a mini dress.
-
March 23, 2018
4. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a floral Hobbs blouse, Goat coat, black jeans, and matching pumps.
-
March 23, 2018
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo put together a chic casual look wearing a white crop top with the Good jean from AO.LA by Alice + Olivia ($275; aliceandolivia.com).
March 23, 20181 of 5
Blake Lively
At the Final Portrait premiere, Blake Lively tackled the unpredictable spring weather wearing a checkered Monse dress with an Oscar de la Renta coat. How gorgeous are those Christian Louboutin heels and that silver Chanel bag?
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM