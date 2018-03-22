Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2018
1. Paris Hilton
During the launch event for the Zendaya Edit, Paris Hilton rocked an affordable duster ($30; boohoo.com) and matching pants ($27; boohoo.com) with a bralette. All she needed were a great pair of pumps and diamond earrings to complete the winning look.
-
March 22, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid left us speechless wearing a plunging Dior gown. We love how she pulled her hair up to show off that fabulous ruffle halterneck design.
-
March 22, 2018
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi put together an effortlessly chic outfit with a Rosie Assoulin cropped blouse and pleated skirt ($1,600; modaoperandi.com).
-
March 22, 2018
4. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts draped a pink duster coat over a floral print dress. And gray pumps tied the picture-perfect look together.
-
March 22, 2018
5. Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders put a romantic twist on a power blazer by choosing a style with a soft floral print. Matching cargo pants and white sneakers added a tough edge to the ladylike outfit.
