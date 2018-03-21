Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
A month before giving birth, Kate Middleton stepped out in a soft green dress and matching coat by Jenny Packham. Kiki McDonough earrings ($2,090; neimanmarcus.com) kept the color palette going while beige pumps balanced out the outfit.
-
March 21, 2018
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
During a dinner, Gwyneth Paltrow stunned in a blue Carolina Herrera dress featuring pleats with multi-tone panels.
-
March 21, 2018
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning made a chic appearance wearing a one-shoulder Maison Valentino gown. Zoom in on the fun scalloped details.
-
March 21, 2018
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier looked prettier than ever in a floral print dress by the Brock Collection during a Bulgari event in Switzerland.
-
March 21, 2018
5. Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron rocked a stylish denim outfit with a button-up blouse, black coat, and Chloe Gosselin heels ($489; stylebop.com)
March 21, 20181 of 5
Kate Middleton
A month before giving birth, Kate Middleton stepped out in a soft green dress and matching coat by Jenny Packham. Kiki McDonough earrings ($2,090; neimanmarcus.com) kept the color palette going while beige pumps balanced out the outfit.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM