Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2018
1. Drew Barrymore
While promoting the second season of the Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore stepped out looking stylish in a pinstripe suit paired with a graphic T-shirt and stilettos. But the best part of her outfit: those heart-shaped sunglasses.
-
March 20, 2018
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo made a chic argument for the tube top by pairing it with ruffled hem trousers, sky-high Christian Louboutin heels, and a black and white bag.
-
March 20, 2018
3. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn stunned in a multi-color Peter Pilotto dress. How fun is that fringe finish?
-
March 20, 2018
4. Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia made a stylish appearance to a meeting while wearing a Carolina Herrera coat trimmed with fringe. Leather pants and classic navy pumps solidified her flawless outfit.
-
March 20, 2018
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid kept warm in chilly New York City, wearing a yellow hoodie paired with a cozy bomber jacket by Maje x Schott. Cropped jeans, black socks, and leopard booties completed her off-duty look.
