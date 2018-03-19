Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2018
1. Blake Lively
Dust off your velour tracksuits. Blake Lively made the retro look work for an evening out by adding fun combat boots by Tod's.
-
March 19, 2018
2. Kate Middleton
The biggest color trend of the season looked absolutely stunning on Kate Middleton. That Catherine Walker coat is definitely a must-have, and it looks elegant paired with that sophisticated hat.
-
March 19, 2018
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie made a micromini look chic pairing it with a matching jacket by Chanel. A black bag and coordinating sandals finished off the winning outfit.
-
March 19, 2018
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth looked like perfection, wearing a red ensemble from the Sally LaPointe Fall 2018 show.
-
March 19, 2018
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts made us excited for spring while wearing a pale yellow Ulla Johnson dress, denim jacket, Nine West sandals ($110; ninewest.com), and a Mulberry bag.
