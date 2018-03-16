Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2018
1. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo paired a sheer pearl-studded tutu with a denim jacket for the Nine West 40th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles.
-
March 16, 2018
2. Gigi Hadid
Fresh off her breakup with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid dressed casual in plaid pants, a BY. Bonnie Young sweater and combat boots in NYC.
-
March 16, 2018
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne sparkled in a Raisa & Vanessa embellished gown at the Los Angeles Premiere of Midnight Sun.
-
March 16, 2018
4. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn looked golden in Laura Basci at the 2018 A+E Networks Upfront event in New York City.
-
March 16, 2018
5. Sarah PaulsonSarah Paulson gives off a sexy librarian vibe at the FX Network All-Stars party wearing a Hanro of Switzerland bra under her Christian Dior ensemble.
March 16, 20181 of 5
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo paired a sheer pearl-studded tutu with a denim jacket for the Nine West 40th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM