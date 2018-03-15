Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2018
1. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander arrived at Good Morning America wearing a black coat over her Sea NYC dress while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
-
March 15, 2018
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed off her chic street style in Paris.
-
March 15, 2018
3. Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice brightened up the Pandora Jewelry Shine Collection launch in New York City in a yellow jumpsuit.
-
March 15, 2018
4. Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann matched her red lips to her sweater outside Magic Radio in London, England.
-
March 15, 2018
5. Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson was hippie chic at the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.
