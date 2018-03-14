Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2018
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is one of the first celebs to take on the quilt trend that was huge on the fall 2018 runways. Here, she paired a pair of Dior pants with a casual T-shirt and black pumps.
-
March 14, 2018
2. Blake Lively
Blake Lively chose a Brandon Maxwell dress that fit her like a glove for The Eye Bangle by Lorraine Schwartz launch.
-
March 14, 2018
3. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi showed us how to do spring-time shorts with an Alberta Ferretti sweater and plaid shorts styled with Brian Atwood pumps.
-
March 14, 2018
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked effortlessly polished in a floor-grazing white dress and a Lorraine Schwartz bangle.
-
March 14, 2018
5. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie demonstrated a chic everyday look, wearing wide-leg jeans, a stripe top, navy coat, and strappy heels.
March 14, 20181 of 5
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is one of the first celebs to take on the quilt trend that was huge on the fall 2018 runways. Here, she paired a pair of Dior pants with a casual T-shirt and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM