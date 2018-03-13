Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 13, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle loves her Jimmy Choo BB pumps ($625; barneys.com). Here, she paired them with a white Amanda Wakeley coat ($1,199; orchardmile.com), a navy dress, and a beret.
-
March 13, 2018
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth gave us LBD goals wearing a mid-length design by Christopher Kane with a leather bodice and metallic fringe.
-
March 13, 2018
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked elegant in a navy ensemble featuring a Beulah London coat and a Lock and Co hat.
-
March 13, 2018
4. Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander continues to wow during the Tomb Raider premieres. This time, she added a touch of sparkle to her outfit with a gilded lace dress.
-
March 13, 2018
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon tested out mixing prints by pairing a floral dress with a checkered coat by AlexaChung ($1,000; net-a-porter.com). And the combo turned out to be super chic.
