Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2018
1. Alicia Vikander
Yellow might seem like an intimidating color, but Alicia Vikander showed us its soft side while wearing an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress to a Tomb Raider premiere.
-
March 12, 2018
2. Issa Rae
During the Veuve Clicquot Fourth Annual Clicquot Carnaval Supporting the Perez Art Museum Miami, Issa Rae looked like spring perfection wearing a Loft romper ($80; loft.com) and nude sandals.
-
March 12, 2018
3. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley stunned in a Teresa Helbig blazer dress during the premiere of Peter Rabbit. Take a closer look and get into the 3-D floral print.
-
March 12, 2018
4. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt made a chic appearance at the South by Southwest Film Festival, wearing a long-sleeve Prabal Gurung dress ($1,495; modaoperandi.com) with cutouts along the waist and button details.
-
March 12, 2018
5. Lucy Hale
At South by Southwest, Lucy Hale had fun in a space print Rixo London skirt ($272; shopbop.com). Red heels brought out the fun colors in the skirt, and a black top anchored the look.
March 12, 20181 of 5
Alicia Vikander
Yellow might seem like an intimidating color, but Alicia Vikander showed us its soft side while wearing an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress to a Tomb Raider premiere.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM