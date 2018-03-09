Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2018
1. Jennifer Lopez
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to show us how to make a pair of ripped jeans look sexy. While out with Alex Rodriguez, she paired her casual pants with a sheer white blouse that showed just the right amount of skin. Sky-high heels, flashy jewels and a drool-worthy Hermes bag solidified her winning date-night look.
-
March 9, 2018
2. Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad showed off her pretty style in a floral dress with knotted sleeves.
-
March 9, 2018
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth knows how to travel in style. During her latest stroll through the airport she rocked a chic red outfit and low Mary Jane heels.
-
March 9, 2018
4. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham wowed in a body-hugging dress with an asymmetrical neckline.
-
March 9, 2018
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon kept things chic and glamorous in a black shift dress trimmed with crystals. We're definitely saving up for those gorgeous Christian Louboutin pumps.
