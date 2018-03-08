Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 8, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
On International Women's Day, Meghan Markle wrapped a sold out J.Crew coat over a white All Saints turtleneck (the black and blue versions are still up for grabs). Black trousers and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps ($625; nordstrom.com) completed her winning outfit. And we can't forget to mention that beautiful Altuzarra bag ($1,595; barneys.com), which Markle owns in other colorways as well.
March 8, 2018
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra proved that turtlenecks don't have to be boring with a stripe design featuring a strategically placed cutout. A patent leather skirt with a thigh-slit and black pumps finished off the fun look.
March 8, 2018
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham put together a flawless spring look with lilac separates that she designed herself. Mint heels made the pastel look even chicer.
March 8, 2018
4. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid kept warm and stylish in a leopard puffer coat and gray sweatpants, both by Sankuanz. But the true champion of the outfit are those affordable Dr. Marten boots ($170; zappos.com) that all of the stars love.
March 8, 2018
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stepped out looking laid back and stylish in an all-black outfit that was broken up with a tan sweater, a brown crossbody bag, and gold hoop earrings.
