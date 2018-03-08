On International Women's Day, Meghan Markle wrapped a sold out J.Crew coat over a white All Saints turtleneck (the black and blue versions are still up for grabs). Black trousers and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps ($625; nordstrom.com) completed her winning outfit. And we can't forget to mention that beautiful Altuzarra bag ($1,595; barneys.com), which Markle owns in other colorways as well.