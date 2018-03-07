Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2018
1. Kate Bosworth
It's official! Cowboy boots are chicer than ever. And Kate Bosworth showed us how it's done while wearing an Attico outfit from the Fall 2018 collection.
-
March 7, 2018
2. Alicia Vikander
At the Tomb Raider premiere, Alicia Vikander wowed in a floral Louis Vuitton dress. Get into that sparkly cuff around her wrist.
-
March 7, 2018
3. Sophie Turner
In Paris, Sophie Turner attended the Louis Vuitton presentation, wearing a red leather dress with western vibes. We're definitely going to save up for that dainty round bag.
-
March 7, 2018
4. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly kept things extra romantic, wearing a ruffled top with blouson sleeves tucked into a white skirt.
-
March 7, 2018
5. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier looked super cute while wearing a Louis Vuitton mini dress. The lace-up heels were the perfect addition to her flawless outfit.
