March 6, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton looked sophisticated (as usual) in a white dress coat by JoJo Maman Bébé. Black shoes and a matching clutch maintained the elegance of the classic outfit. And pearl drop earrings sealed the deal on another flawless ensemble.
March 6, 2018
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo continued her stylish fashion parade in Paris. This time, she opted for a fur bomber coat by DROMe, a feather-trimmed sweater, cuffed leather pants, and lace-up boots.
March 6, 2018
3. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning made heads turn while sitting front row at Valentino. How beautiful is this animal print plissé dress?
March 6, 2018
4. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth put together a cool look for the airport, featuring a Sade shirt by Supreme, leather leggings, and thigh-high boots.
March 6, 2018
5. Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe looked prettier than ever in a Fall 2018 Valentino dress. Black tights and red pointed-toe heels complemented the dainty look.
