Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 5, 2018
1. Miley Cyrus
We haven't seen Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth hit up the Oscar after party since 2012. But Cyrus made a strong (and elegant) comeback in a two-toned Prabal Gurung dress featuring a twisted knot at the bodice and buttons along the slit.
-
March 5, 2018
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o showed us what the word regal really means while wearing Atelier Versace and Alexandre Birman heels to the Oscars.
-
March 5, 2018
3. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman turned up the drama (in the best way) while wearing a beautiful Armani Privé design anchored with a fabulous bow around the waist.
-
March 5, 2018
4. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige left us absolutely speechless wearing Atelier Versace. How gorgeous is that Roger Vivier bag and those Forevermark jewels?
-
March 5, 2018
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner always represents for the models. Here, she completely stunned in a Redemption dress with larger-than-life ruffles on the shoulders.
