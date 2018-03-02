Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 2, 2018
1. Rihanna
Logo-everything is definitely one of the biggest trends in the fashion world right now. And Rihanna proved she's on board in head-to-toe Gucci.
March 2, 2018
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid looked impossibly chic wearing a charcoal gray dress featuring a pleated skirt. Leather gloves and sexy Christian Dior boots sealed the deal on another flawless outfit.
March 2, 2018
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o always delivers major fashion goals. During the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon, she showed out in a Ronald van der Kemp mini dress and Jimmy Choo heels.
March 2, 2018
4. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber showed us how to effortlessly dress up an off-duty look. Take your graphic T-shirt and sneakers to the next level with pinstripe trousers and voila.
March 2, 2018
5. Danai Gurira
Danaia Gurira stole the show wearing a marigold dress with an asymmetric cutout and a metal embellishment. Strappy gold heels and sparkly jewels solidified the winning look.
Rihanna
