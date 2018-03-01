Kate Middleton stepped out on a snowy evening looking perfectly polished in an Orla Kiely dress. For accessories, she carried a Jimmy Choo Clutch ($1,495; neimanmarcus.com) and rocked a sparkly pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. But the true champion of her outfit are those comfortable Gianvito Rossi pumps ($675; net-a-porter.com).