Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2018
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out on a snowy evening looking perfectly polished in an Orla Kiely dress. For accessories, she carried a Jimmy Choo Clutch ($1,495; neimanmarcus.com) and rocked a sparkly pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. But the true champion of her outfit are those comfortable Gianvito Rossi pumps ($675; net-a-porter.com).
-
March 1, 2018
2. Beyoncé
Beyoncé hit up the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time looking extra pretty in a Zimmermann dress ($2,950; saks.com).
-
March 1, 2018
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo served up Parisienne glam pairing her Adam Selman x Lespecs sunglasses ($119; nordstrom.com) with a chic Rochas outfit, Ferragamo bag ($1,650; neimanmarcus.com), and Casadei boots ($875; farfetch.com).
-
March 1, 2018
4. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart made Chanel separates from the Pre-Fall 2018 collection look extra cool with a white crop top, tube socks, and pointed-toe boots.
-
March 1, 2018
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker demonstrated the power of color with a multi-tone dress paired with a navy blazer, pink tights, and coordinating pumps.
