February 28, 2018
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle made a chic appearance wearing a Jason Wu wrap dress ($1,795; net-a-porter.com and nordstrom.com) at the Royal Foundation's inaugural forum. Her pretty lace-up pumps are from Aquazzura ($750; matchesfashion.com) and her dainty gold earrings are by Isabel Marant ($90; net-a-porter.com).
February 28, 2018
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne stepped out looking effortlessly sexy during the Dior show in Paris. Pairing that menswear-inspired suit with a bandeau and a newsboy cap was genius.
February 28, 2018
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo put together an extra chic look, pairing a fur-sleeve sweater with leather pants. And her accessories were just as cool, including a stripe mini bag and Roger Vivier sneakers ($1,325; neimanmarcus.com).
February 28, 2018
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen looked ready for spring, wearing a floral Balenciaga dress ($3,000; net-a-porter.com). Her tough leather jacket and fold-down boots added a cool-girl twist to the pretty look.
February 28, 2018
5. Kate Upton
Kate Upton proved that a suit doesn't have to be boring, choosing a red Prabal Gurung jacket with bell sleeves ($1,795; shopbop.com) and pants with gold buttons along the side ($895; shopbop.com).
